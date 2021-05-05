Zilla (ZLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $518,450.52

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Zilla has a total market cap of $518,450.52 and approximately $11,614.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

