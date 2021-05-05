Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.46.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

