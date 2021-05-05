Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,833. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $490.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.