Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -339.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

