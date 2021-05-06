$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zumiez posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,690 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.