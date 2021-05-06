$0.03 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

DDD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 117,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,386,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,467 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 307.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 636,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 5,669.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

