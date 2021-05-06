-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 125,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,022. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

