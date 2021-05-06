$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. 158,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,231. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after buying an additional 288,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 430,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

