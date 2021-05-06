-$0.09 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of CBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,151. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.