-$0.11 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 11,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,926. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $813.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.70.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

