-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

