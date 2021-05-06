$0.14 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.60. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

