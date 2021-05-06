-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 787,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,339. The stock has a market cap of $206.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

