$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock worth $7,153,985. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 835,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 176.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

