-$0.28 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several analysts have commented on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 973,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,687. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

