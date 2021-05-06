-$0.28 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several analysts have commented on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 973,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,778. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,687. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.