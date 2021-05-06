-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29).

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $379,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $479.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.