$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

CRSR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 47.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $647,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 45.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.