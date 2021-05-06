-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.36). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $15.40 on Thursday, reaching $256.59. 43,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a one year low of $167.88 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.06.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $93,398,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

