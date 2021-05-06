$0.39 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 43,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,246,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after acquiring an additional 222,655 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

