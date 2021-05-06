$0.48 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $5.69 on Monday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

