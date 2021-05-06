$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.69. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.