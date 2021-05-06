$0.54 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,630 shares of company stock valued at $307,231 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,906,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

BFST traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.10. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,575. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

