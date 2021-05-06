$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

