-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.85). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 582,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

