0xcert (ZXC) One Day Volume Hits $41,683.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $41,683.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00083828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00065158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00801396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00103147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.24 or 0.09036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.