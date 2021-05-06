$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.08 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capri by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,072,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

