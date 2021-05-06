$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. CSX posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 213,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

