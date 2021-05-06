$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.28. 111,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,126. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 102,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,463 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

