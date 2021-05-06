$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

