$1.43 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $393,938.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,426,473.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,385 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $6,631,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. 255,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.