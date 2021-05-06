-$1.70 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.58). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($5.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($4.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,300,704 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. 8,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

