100,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,031,000. Unity Software makes up about 1.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

U traded down $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,600. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.58.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.