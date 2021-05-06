$105.36 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post $105.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $101.62 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $384.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

