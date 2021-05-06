$130.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post sales of $130.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $131.40 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $512.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $512.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $504.45 million, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.