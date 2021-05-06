1,564 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $137.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $138.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

