$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,866 shares of company stock worth $3,566,531. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,573. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $130.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

