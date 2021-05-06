$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.27 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

MAS stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. Masco has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,731 shares of company stock worth $7,157,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.