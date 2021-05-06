$201.06 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $201.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.25 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $227.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $810.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.75 million to $831.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $838.06 million, with estimates ranging from $770.71 million to $988.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 180,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

