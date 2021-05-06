20,762 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $208.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.