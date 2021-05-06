2,407 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of SSO opened at $112.27 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

