3,144 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

