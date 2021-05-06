35,500 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at about $988,000.

ARKIU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 3,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

