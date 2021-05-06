$377.18 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $377.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the lowest is $373.46 million. ICF International posted sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.30. 1,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. ICF International has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

