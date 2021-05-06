$396.78 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $396.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.67 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $336.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.51. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $266.27 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

