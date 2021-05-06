39,826 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,389,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,273,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,258,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

