3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Buys 12 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, February 26th, Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £147.81 ($193.11).

III stock opened at GBX 1,235.50 ($16.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,208.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,143.04. 3i Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722.31 ($9.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

