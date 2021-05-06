4,000 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $673.75 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $684.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

