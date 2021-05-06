401,557 Shares in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Acquired by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 401,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Neovasc alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Neovasc stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 20,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,618. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Neovasc Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.