43,416 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,033,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 151,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

ICVT stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $97.32. 1,889,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

