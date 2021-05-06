4,601 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Target comprises about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.15. The stock had a trading volume of 70,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.21. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $213.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

